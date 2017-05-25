Menzo hints Ajax Cape Town may sell Coetzee to Sundowns

The 20-year-old defender could be on his way to Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of next season

Ajax Cape Town have conceded to losing star defender Rivaldo Coetzee at the end of the current season.

The South Africa international’s current contract expires at the end of the current season, but Ajax retain a two-year option for renewal which they have not exercised.

And it is likely that it will be exercised in order to place a lucrative price tag on their recently crowned Player of The Season and Player’s Player of The Season.

Speaking at the steadily-growing live football talk show, Diski Nites, Ajax coach Stanley Menzo hinted that the club will not stand in the player's way.

“We are not there yet [where we could keep our best players and challenge for honours],” Menzo told the audience.

“Our best player at the moment is Rivaldo and we can keep him, but you can’t keep a player that is ready to make the next step. He has to make the step for his development,” he said.

“You have to remember that some players, if you keep them here, they will not get better. So, you have to sell them in order for them to make the next step,” continued Menzo.

When quizzed on whether or not Mamelodi Sundowns have expressed interest in the player with the price tag set at R14 Million, Menzo said: “Yes, Sundowns have expressed interest, but I am not sure of the figures.”

Having made his debut as a 17-year-old on 28 February 2014 in a match against Polokwane City, Coetzee has gone on to make 95 appearances for the Mother City outfit.

