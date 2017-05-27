Menzo keen to continue as Ajax Cape Town coach

Menzo has steered the Urban Warriors ship to clear waters since taking over in the middle of the season

Ajax Cape Town mentor Stanley Menzo is keen to continue as the club's head coach

“I still have a contract until the end of the year. I still have a contract as head of youth as well so I will have to speak to (Ajax) Amsterdam and Cape Town but I’m happy to continue,” Menzo told the media.

After a slow start to the season that saw the Urban Warriors in the bottom half on the PSL table, Menzo has since taken the club to clear waters and on-course for a top eight finish.

“We are happy with each other, there will be no surprises like (Jose) Mourinho coming (laughs). We just have to make big steps next year, that’s what I’m focused on now,” Menzo said.

“Yes, there are some players who will be playing their last game for Ajax tomorrow although I can’t divulge any names,” he added.

“We are also looking to bring in a few experienced players because you can’t have a squad with youngsters only. You need to have some experience so we’re looking at who to bring in and where,” Menzo concluded.