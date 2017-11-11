Brazilian Grand Prix, live qualifying updates - will Lewis Hamilton get his third Sao Paulo pole position?

Valtteri Bottas led the final practice session ahead of Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen and Daniel Ricciardo

4:24PM

Raikkonen still leads with Bottas, Vetterl, Verstappen and Ricciardo just behind.

Local boy Massa is in P12 which will keep the fans happy.

Hartley moves into P12 with Vandoorne going into P12 and knocking Massa down.

Wehrlein, Gasly, Ericsson and Stroll are all set to join Hamilton.

Final laps will have to count.

4:21PM

Kimi is being Kimi and disagreeing with the team. They think he's safe, they think there is a lot of time left but he wants to box, so they tell him to box them.

4:18PM

Raikkonen takes the lead with 1:09.405, followed by Bottas, Vettel, Verstappen, Ricciardo, Perez, Ocon, Alonso, Sainz and Massa.

Vandoorne is P11, ahead of Hulkenberg, Grosjean, Magnussen and Gasly.

Wehrlein, Ericsson, Hartley and Stroll will all join Hamilton as it stands.

4:16PM

Ten mins of Q1 left

Verstappen goes top with a 1:09.796 and the fastest final sector.

Cars currently at risk are Ericsson, Stroll, Hartley and Wehrlein; with Hamilton already out.

Vettel now leads Verstappen, Bottas, Raikkonen, ALonso, Sainz, Ricciardo, Hulkenberg and Massa.

Verstappen has complained of engine problems...

4:14PM

12 mins of Q1 left

Hulkenberg sets a time of 1:10.947, only to be overtaken by Sainz, Ocon and then Bottas.

Raiukkonen slots into P2 as everyone makes their way out on track.

4:12PM

Q1 back underway with 15 mins left

Kudos to Williams who have managed to get Stroll's car sorted very quickly and the Canadian is getting strapped in.

4:10PM

That poor Mercedes

The session will restart in one minute.

4:06PM

Red Flag with 15 mins left

We have a red flag as the marshals start to move his car.

Hamilton hasn't set a time and he could start at the back of the grid. It seems the curse has continued as Hamilton has never won a race after being crowned champion.

4:04PM

The champion is out!

Hamilton crashes out on his first lap and that is his Saturday over as he hits the barriers after Turn 6.

He's out of the car and safe, which is the most important thing.

4:01PM

Q1 is underway

The Mercedes are straight out of the pits, along with Wehrlein.

It's still a bit damp out on track as Ericsson joins the other three.

Stroll is still pacing the garage.

3:57PM

Will it be wet?

There is a 30% chance of rain in the next hour...

Who will benefit if it is a wet qualifying session?

3:55PM

Five minutes to go until qualifying

Get those munchies and drinks, and maybe get a quilt because it is a little nippy today.

And let's find out who our pole sitter will be tomorrow.

3:53PM

Does anyone else fancy a Sauber lunch?

3:51PM

Stroll update

So Lance had an issue in FP3 and didn't manage to set a time. Williams have changed his engine and gearbox and they're still working on getting him out for qualifying.

He'll have a penalty for tomorrow, as will Ricciardo.

3:40PM

We are 20 minutes away from qualifying for the 45th Brazilian Grand Prix

3:37PM

Those all important FP3 times

INITIAL CLASSIFICATION (END OF FP3)



3:35PM

3:31PM

How they stand

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have already won the respective titles, but there is still lots of battles behind them.

Valtteri Bottas is fighting to take second spot from Sebastian Vettel with the German currently just 15 points ahead of him. and although Daniel Ricciardo is in fourth right now; Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen are 14 and 44 points behind his, respectively.

On the constructors side, there are just six points between Toro Rosso (53) in sixth and Haas (47) in eighth. Renault are the meat in that sandwich with 48 points.

3:21PM

Felipe's despedida. Another one.

'Despedida' is the Spanish word for 'farewell', so I thought it was apt given the confirmation that Felipe Massa will retire (again) after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in two weeks time.

He did originally quit the sport last year, but Valtteri Bottas' move to Williams after Nico Rosberg's retirement saw him return to the sport.

He has said that he would love to continue to race but a new contract has not been forthcoming from the team, with Massa suggesting he was not as appreciated 'on the commercial side'. AKA he doesn't bring enough money to the table.

Who will replace him remains to be seen, but I have a feeling Daniil Kvyat may not be without a drive for long,

3:15PM

What a start to the weekend

We have already had a bit of drama and the race hasn't even started yet.

Last night a minus containing members of the Mercedes team was robbed at gunpoint, but thankfully everyone is safe.

Then we have the 'argument' between Toro Rosso and Renault. The team, like all those with a Renault engine, have struggled in recent races and following a statement from the head of their engine suppliers on Friday the war of words has got increasingly hostile.

Cyril Abiteboul suggested on Friday that "we do have a little bit of a concern about the way that our engine is operated in the Toro Rosso car".

Toro Rosso then said that the problems were not of their making. Their statement said: "It comes as a big surprise to the team that Cyril Abiteboul has suggested to the media that the problems Toro Rosso suffers with the power unit are primarily team related, and the way in which the power unit is operated in the STR12 chassis."

There has since been suggestions that Renault could withhold all engines for the rest of the season...

I suggest there will more to come from these two.

3:08PM

Good afternoon

We're at the penultimate race of the season, at the legendary Interlagos circuit.

It is the Brazilian Grand Prix.

3:06PM

Mercedes lead the way in final Brazilian Grand Prix practice session

World champion Lewis Hamilton was denied a practice hat-trick by Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas ahead of tomorrow's Brazilian Grand Prix.

Hamilton, who was fastest in both sessions at Interalgos on Friday, was beaten to top spot by just three thousandths of a second in final practice.

The 32-year-old trailed Bottas's best effort of one minute and 09.281 seconds with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen just 0.045 sec adrift of his Finnish countryman. Sebastian Vettel was fourth.

Hamilton has vowed not to take his foot off the accelerator as he bids to end his championship-winning season on a high, but he has faced a stern test from Bottas here so far this weekend.

The Finn kept Hamilton honest for much of Friday, and he was marginally faster than his team-mate in the last session before qualifying here at Interlagos later.

Bottas is 15 points adrift of Vettel in the battle for second place in this year's championship and will be heartened to have finished ahead of the Ferrari driver in all three practice sessions.

Darks clouds lingered over the 2.7-mile track for the one-hour session, but while the threat of rain never materialised, it could yet play a part in qualifying later.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo finished fifth in the order ahead of McLaren's Fernando Alonso.

Max Verstappen, a winner last time out, finished ninth following a trip across the grass after he lost control of his Red Bull at Turn 13.

FP3 times:

1 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1min 09.281secs

2 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:09.284

3 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari 1:09.326

4 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1:09.339

5 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull 1:10.244

6 Fernando Alonso (Spa) McLaren 1:10.288

7 Sergio Perez (Mex) Force India 1:10.322

8 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Force India 1:10.357

9 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:10.495

10 Carlos Sainz (Spa) Renault 1:10.599

11 Stoffel Vandoorne (Bel) McLaren 1:10.637

12 Felipe Massa (Bra) Williams 1:10.671

13 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:10.721

14 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Renault 1:10.743

15 Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas F1 1:10.762

16 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:10.981

17 Brendon Hartley (Nzl) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:11.085

18 Pascal Wehrlein (Ger) Sauber-Ferrari 1:11.126

19 Marcus Ericsson (Swe) Sauber-Ferrari 1:11.480

20 Lance Stroll (Can) Williams No Time