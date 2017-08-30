Merchandise stolen from Arsenal club shop in north London

Police have confirmed that the Emirates Stadium shop was raided and a large quantity of merchandise stolen on Tuesday night

A club shop at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium was raided by burglars on Tuesday night.

The store on Queensland Road, Islington had been broken into by the suspects who stole a large quantity of merchandise and left the scene in a car and two mopeds.

There are no reported injuries and no arrests have been made with enquiries by police in north London ongoing.

"Police in Islington were called to Emirates Stadium, Queensland Road, E7 at 23:27hrs on Tuesday, 29 August following reports of a burglary at a commercial premise," said the Metropolitan Police in a press release..

"Officers attended and found that the front of the Arsenal FC store had been broken into and a large quantity of merchandise had been stolen. The suspects made off in a car and two mopeds.

"Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also tweet information via @MetCC."