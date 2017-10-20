Merseyside Police investigating after Everton fan appeared to aim punch at Lyon player in mass brawl

Merseyside Police have confirmed they are investigating an incident where an Everton fan appeared to aim a punch at a Lyon player during Thursday night's game.

The fracas could land the club a Uefa sanction, while captain Ashley Williams may too face punishment following the ugly scenes in the Europa League tie.

Williams instigated a fracas in front of the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End midway through the second half at Goodison Park when he barged into Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

A melee involving players from both sides ensued and moved to the advertising hoardings, where one Toffees fan, who was holding a child with one arm, pushed Lopes in the head before hitting out at him again.

While that was occurring, Williams seemed to raise his hand to Lucas Tousart's face, yet the only initial outcome of the skirmish was a booking for Everton's captain-for-the-night and Lyon's match-winner Bertrand Traore.

"Merseyside Police can confirm officers are investigating following a disturbance on the pitch during a football match between Everton and Lyon at Goodison Park last night, Thursday 19th October," a statement on Friday morning said. "Detectives will be reviewing footage and speaking to witnesses to establish what, if any, offences have been committed.

"Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 0151 777 4065 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Speaking after the Toffees' 2-1 loss, Williams defended his actions saying: "It's what happens, it's football. It is what it is. It's high emotions. We want to win the game, they want to win the game and stuff happens. That was just one of those times."

