Merseyside Police investigating after Everton fan appeared to aim punch at Lyon player in mass brawl
Merseyside Police have confirmed they are investigating an incident where an Everton fan appeared to aim a punch at a Lyon player during Thursday night's game.
The fracas could land the club a Uefa sanction, while captain Ashley Williams may too face punishment following the ugly scenes in the Europa League tie.
Williams instigated a fracas in front of the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End midway through the second half at Goodison Park when he barged into Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.
A melee involving players from both sides ensued and moved to the advertising hoardings, where one Toffees fan, who was holding a child with one arm, pushed Lopes in the head before hitting out at him again.
While that was occurring, Williams seemed to raise his hand to Lucas Tousart's face, yet the only initial outcome of the skirmish was a booking for Everton's captain-for-the-night and Lyon's match-winner Bertrand Traore.
"Merseyside Police can confirm officers are investigating following a disturbance on the pitch during a football match between Everton and Lyon at Goodison Park last night, Thursday 19th October," a statement on Friday morning said. "Detectives will be reviewing footage and speaking to witnesses to establish what, if any, offences have been committed.
"Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 0151 777 4065 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
Speaking after the Toffees' 2-1 loss, Williams defended his actions saying: "It's what happens, it's football. It is what it is. It's high emotions. We want to win the game, they want to win the game and stuff happens. That was just one of those times."
Yet retrospective action could be forthcoming from UEFA, for both Williams and the club, a possibility ex-Premier League referee Graham Poll deems likely.
"Ashley Williams and Everton will surely face further sanction from UEFA once video evidence is studied," he said. "Williams totally lost the plot.
"There were numerous players from both teams involved in the melee behind the Lyon goal and even a fan from the Everton section at the Gwladys Street End became involved - first pushing then appearing to aim a punch at a Lyon player.
"The fact that a couple of Everton backroom staff had to enter the field to calm Williams down showed how out of control the captain was and, while their intervention helped, they should not enter the field of play.
"The UEFA delegate and referee's observer will have met with the official after the game and discussed their findings before submitting individual reports. Unless the referee ill-advisedly says he saw everything, sanctions really must follow."