Mertesacker revels in 'special' Arsenal return at the end of an injury-hit campaign

The Gunners may have endured final day frustration in their top-four bid, but their German defender was back after a lengthy spell on the sidelines

Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker was delighted to make his first appearance of the season on Sunday after finally overcoming a knee injury.

Persistent physical problems kept the centre-back out for almost all of the 2016-17 campaign, but he made a substitute cameo in Arsenal's 3-1 win over Everton on Sunday, coming on to replace Gabriel Paulista for the final 37 minutes at Emirates Stadium.

"We had a couple of injuries before the game that made me in the squad," Mertesacker told the club's official website.

Wenger hints at another quiet window

"Then we unfortunately had a red card for Laurent Koscielny and another injury, which gave me a chance to play.

"But I felt quite good, honestly. What I did in training over the last year paid off. Being on the pitch with the boys is what I used to do for 15 years. I am still learning but I am used to it.

"Take nothing for granted but it was special."

Arsenal missed out on a top-four place as Liverpool beat Middlesbrough 3-0, but Mertesacker has already turned his focus toward the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

"It was a nice atmosphere after a win and we appreciate the fans and vice-versa," the 32-year-old added.

We need #WengerOut, say Arsenal fans

"It was a nice atmosphere but we did not get what we wanted, so there is a little bit of disappointment.

"But heading to the FA Cup final is something we are buzzed about."

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes