Mertesacker: Wenger uncertainty no excuse

The Arsenal defender refuses to look for excuses after his manager said the environment at the club had been a hindrance

Per Mertesacker said the uncertainty around Arsene Wenger's future is no excuse for Arsenal's underwhelming performances this term.

Tattoo lands Man Utd man in trouble

The Emirates Stadium side missed out on Champions League football as they had to settle for fifth place.

Wenger recently claimed that the ongoing speculation over his role at the club had affected the team, but Mertesacker feels the players should take responsibility.

"I think we players, we did not care too much what happens to the manager next year," said the centre-back.

"You cannot let yourself down or find excuses about the environment or the manager's future. We are lucky to have him here.

"This is not my approach and not the team's approach.

"I think we have to look at ourselves in the mirror and see what's next for us."

Wenger is expected to make an announcement over his future after this weekend's FA Cup final against Chelsea.