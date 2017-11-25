Messi 2021: How the Barcelona great's new paypacket compares

Steph Curry, Fernando Alonso and Floyd Mayweather all feature as we look at where Lionel Messi's bumper deal fits into the wage hierarchy.

Lionel Messi's new four-year contract, reportedly worth a net £500,000 per week, means the Barcelona star will be better paid than his great Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

But how does the Argentine's lucrative deal compare to the eye-watering remuneration on offer elsewhere?

Grab your abacus and join us as we examine some of sport's biggest paydays…

READ MORE: Lionel Messi signs news Barcelona contract with £625 buyout clause

READ MORE: Lionel Messi’s remarkable career in numbers

READ MORE: Exclusive - Neymar tells PSG boss when he wants to play and rest

NBA - STEPH CURRY

Two-time MVP Curry has agreed a new deal with Golden State Warriors, the point guard inking the NBA's first contract to break the $200million barrier.

A major improvement on the rookie extension an injury-prone Curry signed in 2012, it is worth $201,158,790 across five years according to Sportrac, or £648,877 gross per week.

MLB - CLAYTON KERSHAW

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw signed on the dotted line of a seven-year, $215m contract in 2014. That's £495,494 per week gross for MLB's best-paid player.

NFL - DEREK CARR

Quarterback Derek Carr's $125m deal over five years with Oakland Raiders works out at £403,308 per week gross. Less than Kershaw, a lot less than Curry and no where near Messi.

READ MORE: Messi 2021: The best goals of the superstar’s sensational Barcelona career

READ MORE: Messi 2021: A remarkable Barcelona career in Opta numbers

F1 - FERNANDO ALONSO

Surprisingly, four-time world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes is not Formula One's best paid driver as negotiations over a new deal with Mercedes continue. That accolade goes to Fernando Alonso, who is paid $40m per year, or £645,294 gross per week, to drive an uncompetitive McLaren.