Messi 2021: How the Barcelona star's new paypacket compares to Curry, Kohli, Mayweather and others

Lionel Messi's new four-year contract, reportedly worth a net £500,000 per week, means the Barcelona star will be better paid than his great Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

But how does the Argentine's lucrative deal compare to the eye-watering remuneration on offer elsewhere?

Grab your abacus and join us as we examine some of sport's biggest paydays…

NBA - STEPH CURRY

Two-time MVP Curry has agreed a new deal with Golden State Warriors, the point guard inking the NBA's first contract to break the $200 million barrier.

A major improvement on the rookie extension an injury-prone Curry signed in 2012, it is worth $201,158,790 across five years according to Sportrac, or £648,877 gross per week.

MLB - CLAYTON KERSHAW