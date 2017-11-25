Messi 2021: The best goals of the superstar's sensational Barcelona career

We look back at Lionel Messi's best goals in Barcelona colours after the Argentina superstar finally put pen to paper on a new contract.

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has signed a new four-year contract with the club, ending mounting speculation over his future.

After making his Barca debut aged 17, Messi has been the scourge of defenders in Spain and across Europe, racking up 523 goals for the Blaugrana and collecting 30 trophies.

Here we take a look at some of the most memorable goals of a sensational career that will now continue at Camp Nou until 2021.

READ MORE: Lionel Messi signs news Barcelona contract with £625 buyout clause

READ MORE: Lionel Messi’s remarkable career in numbers

READ MORE: Exclusive - Neymar tells PSG boss when he wants to play and rest

Albacete (H): May 1, 2005

Even at 17, Messi had the confidence of a veteran. Having already had one goal wrongly ruled out for offside - an audacious chip from the edge of the box - Messi's confidence was far from knocked and just a minute later he latched onto Ronaldinho's scooped pass before lobbing the ball over Albacete stopper Raul Valbuena from 16 yards. Some way to open your account for one of Europe's great clubs.

Real Madrid (H): March 10, 2007

The prodigious youngster had already scored two equalisers in this match but, when Sergio Ramos headed home with 15 minutes left, it looked like Real Madrid would see the game out. Enter Messi. The forward controlled Ronaldinho's pass on the edge of the box, left Ivan Helguera in a heap on the ground, and fired past Iker Casillas into the corner to complete his maiden hat-trick.

Getafe (H): April 18, 2007

Messi first merited comparison with the all-time greats by scoring this Diego Maradona-esque solo goal against Getafe. He picked up the ball in his own half and danced around two players before turning on the pace, beating two more defenders and going around the goalkeeper, capping it with a right-footed finish.