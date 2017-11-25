Messi 2021: A remarkable Barcelona career in Opta numbers

After Lionel Messi signed a new contract, we take a look at the best stats from the Barcelona star's club career.

Lionel Messi has signed a new contract with Barcelona through to 2021, ensuring the continuation of a remarkable career with the club.

When Messi made his competitive debut in October 2004 at the tender age of 17, there was already plenty of buzz about the Argentine wizard following his quick rise through the ranks of La Masia.

The forward was not only seen as one of Barca's brightest prospects, but there were also murmurs he could potentially become an all-time great.

Fast-forward 13 years and it is fair to say Messi has lived up to those prodigious expectations, to the extent his latest terms include a mammoth €700million release clause.

The prolific forward, now 30, holds numerous individual records, while acting as the driving force behind Barca's mightily impressive trophy haul.

Below, we look at some of the best stats of Messi's remarkable career and the way it has progressed year by year.



RECORD MAN

- Messi is LaLiga's all-time top-scorer with 361 goals, at least 75 more than any other player (Cristiano Ronaldo, 286).

- The Argentinian is Barcelona's all-time top-scorer with 523 goals in all competitions.

- Messi was the first player to score five goals in a single Champions League game (versus Bayer Leverkusen in 2012).

- The forward has scored more goals than any other player in El Clasico history (24 - all competitions).

- He has made 602 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, more than any other non-Spanish player.

- Messi has scored more goals for the same club than any other player in Champions League history (97 goals).

- The 30-year-old is the only LaLiga player to reach 40 goals in each of the last eight seasons in all competitions.

- Messi scored 50 goals in LaLiga in 2011-12, the best tally by a player in a single season.

- The forward has won the Ballon d'Or five times, more than any other player in history.

- He is the player with the longest scoring run in LaLiga history (21 games).