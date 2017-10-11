Messi's alternate reality keeps Argentina dreaming

There are few sporting spectacles more thrilling than when one of the greats finds themselves backed into a corner, only to decide such a level of discomfort is unacceptable.

For ordinary, good or even excellent performers there is no way out, merely an obligation to pride that resistance should be offered until the end. An elite and exceedingly rare breed are wired a little differently, however.

In the 1981 Ashes, England's cricket team had Ian Botham; in the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers had LeBron James. On Tuesday, facing the ignominy of failing to reach Russia 2018, Argentina had Lionel Messi.

The World Cup taking place without arguably the finest player ever to lace boots moved from being a remote prospect to a genuine threat as Argentina shambled underwhelmingly through a rotating cast of head coaches and centre-forwards during the gruelling slog of CONMEBOL qualification.

When Romario Ibarra breached something vaguely resembling a defensive unit in light blue and white stripes to give Ecuador a 1-0 lead after 38 seconds in Quito, a Messi-less showpiece next year was demonstrably probable.

Argentina had not won at the Ecuadorian capital's punishing altitude since 2001. A side that had scored 16 times in the previous 17 qualifiers now almost certainly needed two goals.

Jorge Sampaoli's men were a rabble during those opening exchanges, seemingly unable to catch their breath 2,850 metres above sea level. But, standing that much closer to the clouds, they were blessed to have a man in their midst playing as if he had just descended from above.

In the 12th minute, Messi cut through the blundering efforts of many around him to find Angel Di Maria in the left channel, a player mercifully on a similar wavelength. The return ball found a perfectly timed run and a nonchalant prod home with the outside of the left boot – a training-ground finish to steady an impending collapse.