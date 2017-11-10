Messi 'embarrassed' to return from 'heat of the moment' Argentina retirement

Barcelona and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi confessed he was embarrassed about having to go back on his decision to retire from international football.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner announced he would make himself unavailable to the national team after their penalty shoot-out loss to Chile in the Copa America Centenario final in 2016.

It was the fourth time Messi had missed out on glory at the last hurdle with Argentina, the Copa America having previously escaped his grasp in 2007 and 2015, and Germany beating them to the World Cup in Brazil in 2014.

Head coach Gerardo Martino was replaced by Edgardo Bauza after the failure in the United States, and he successfully convinced the Barca forward to return to the fold despite some initial concerns.

