Messi closes on century but Pogba must do more – Champions League in Opta numbers

Wednesday's Champions League matches could see Lionel Messi become only the second player to reach 100 goals in the competition.

Barcelona will secure top spot in their group with another positive result on Wednesday in what is arguably the biggest game of Champions League matchday five.

Lionel Messi is close to a personal milestone but Juventus will be desperate to avenge their 3-0 loss at Camp Nou and secure passage to the last 16 themselves.

Manchester United are also on the brink of the knockout phase and will look to fit-again Paul Pogba to improve on a pretty miserable record in the competition, while Paris Saint-Germain represent a daunting prospect for Celtic and Brendan Rodgers.

Chelsea will look to follow them into the next round and will hope Eden Hazard continues his electric form against Qarabag, while Atletico Madrid and Roma face off in a potentially pivotal showdown in the Spanish capital.

Below, we examine the key Opta numbers behind Wednesday's fixtures.

CSKA Moscow v Benfica

57 – CSKA are on six points after their first four matches; 57 per cent of sides to hold this record at this stage in the Champions League since 2003-04 (current format) have progressed to the next phase.

5 – Benfica have lost five Champions League matches in succession and have only managed to score once in this campaign; only Anderlecht have recorded fewer goals (0).

Basel v Manchester United

13 – No English side has ever managed to keep a clean sheet on the road against Basel in European competition (13 such fixtures); the Swiss club have claimed 1-0 victories in two of their last three home games versus English opposition.

33 – Paul Pogba has only scored two goals in 33 Champions League games.

Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic

17 – Paris Saint-Germain have scored more goals than anybody else this season in the Champions League (17) and are the only remaining side in the competition to record clean sheets in every game this term.