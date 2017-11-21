Barcelona boss Valverde unable to shed any light on Messi contract

Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona is a source of mounting intrigue but Ernesto Valverde only has eyes for Juventus in the Champions League.

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde refused to draw his gaze too far from Wednesday's Champions League Group D match against Juventus as speculation mounts over Lionel Messi's future.

Barca have gone 12 games unbeaten in LaLiga, sitting four points clear of Valencia at the summit, while a draw in Turin against the side who dumped them out of Europe's top competition last season would be enough to guarantee a spot in the knockout stages.

It amounts to a fine start to life as Barcelona boss for former Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde, but the contract status of talisman Messi continues to loom over the campaign.

The Catalan club announced in July that the 30-year-old had agreed a three-year contract extension until June 2021, which would be signed "in the coming weeks".

At least publicly, that has still not transpired and a palpable unease has gripped the Barcelona fanbase, with the prospect of Messi being able to negotiate a move away from Spain as early as January if he has not penned the extended terms a stark one to contemplate.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu claimed on Monday that Messi had in fact signed three different deals - agreements with his Messi Foundation and one relating to image rights to run alongside the contract of employment - to cement his long-term future at Camp Nou.

It represents a saga that Valverde was unable or unwilling to shed further light on during his pre-match briefing at Juventus Stadium.

"I don't know how important the photo is [of Messi signing his contract]. He is with us, that's what we care about," he said.

"He travelled here with us and we're not going to think too much further beyond that.