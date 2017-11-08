Messi denies influencing Argentina squad selection

After dragging the Albiceleste to the World Cup almost single-handedly, the Barcelona star has denied having a say in his team's roster choices

Claims that Lionel Messi exerts an influence on Argentina's squad selection have been dismissed by the star attacker as a "total lie".

Messi's brilliant hat-trick in Argentina's World Cup qualifier against Ecuador last month ensured his side will be at the finals in Russia next year.

Argentina 8/1 to win the World Cup

Despite his importance on the pitch, the Barcelona forward has been subject to speculation suggesting he holds too much influence over who plays for Argentina.

Inter captain Mauro Icardi, who is married to the ex-wife of Messi's friend Maxi Lopez, had not been selected since 2013 before returning to the group under Jorge Sampaoli.

But Messi is adamant he has never held any sway over the coach's decisions.

"It was said that I didn't want Icardi coming to the national team, but I've never decided if a player comes or not," Messi said in an interview with TyC Sports.

"Now it's coming out that all that was said was a lie. I never said I didn't want Icardi in the national team, nor did I make anyone leave other players out.

"Telling great players that they're only playing because they're Messi's friend is disrespectful — and it's also a total lie because I don't run the national team."

While Icardi has been called up by Sampaoli, Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has been omitted from recent squads, despite his prolific form in Serie A.

And Messi defended Higuain against criticism that he has failed to perform for Argentina in key matches, such as their 2014 World Cup final loss to Germany and back-to-back Copa America showpiece defeats to Chile in 2015 and 2016, both of which were settled on penalties after scoreless draws.

"The truth is that it hurts — everything that was said at this time," Messi said. "We played the final of a World Cup, two Copa America finals, at least two of the three [we] deserved to win.