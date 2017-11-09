Messi: I didn't know Neymar was leaving until last minute

Lionel Messi says he did not know about Neymar's decision to join Paris Saint-Germain until the last minute.

The Brazil star left Barcelona for the French side in a world-record move after they triggered his €222 million release clause.

The deal had been the subject of intense media speculation until Neymar arrived at training to tell the club of his desire to leave.

However, Gerard Pique revealed soon afterwards that the 25-year-old had given the indication that he would leave at Messi's wedding at the end of June, a story backed up last month by Xavi.

Messi, though, says he was clueless about it despite staying close to Neymar while they were on their pre-season tour in the United States.

"Honestly, no," he said to ESPN when asked if he knew his former team-mate would leave.

"Until the last day of the tour we were talking and we didn't know anything. He said that he still wasn't clear what to do and he didn't know what he was doing. Others said they knew. But right until the last minute, we were speaking to him."

Luis Suarez revealed that Neymar was unsure about making the move and was there to give him advice.

