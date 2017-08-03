From new Messi to new Figo: Neymar's behaviour has ruined his legacy at Camp Nou forever

He was supposed to be the heir to Lionel Messi's throne. Signed to complement the world's best player, but ultimately to succeed him, Neymar was to be Barcelona's next superstar. But instead, he leaves as another Luis Figo.

Although yet to reach his peak, Neymar is one of the finest footballers to have pulled on the famous Blaugrana shirt. And perhaps that is why Barcelona's fans are so upset at his defection to Paris Saint-Germain. Figo, too, was wonderful as a Barca player - but he is a persona non grata at Camp Nou these days.

When Barca reached the Champions League final in 2015, Figo was picked by UEFA to turn out for a Blaugrana legends side in a friendly match ahead of the showpiece against Juventus in Berlin, but the Catalan club asked for the Portuguese to be blocked from representing their team and their request was granted.

In the final itself, Neymar netted in the 97th minute to help seal a 3-1 win for Barca and also a treble after they had also won La Liga and the Copa del Rey. He had etched his name into folklore for the Blaugrana and, alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, formed a front three described by boss Luis Enrique as "the greatest in the history of football".

But now, motivated either by money (he is set to earn a staggering €30 million a year and will be paid €40m up front), the desire to escape from the shadow of his Argentine team-mate or a bit of both, he is leaving - in acrimonious circumstances - to join Paris Saint-Germain.

View photos Neymar in Messi shadow GFX More

Figo's exit was worse. The Portuguese winger was Barcelona's best player and also their captain at a time when the club was not winning the major trophies and his departure was seen as the ultimate betrayal as he joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2000.

Messi is a gift from heaven - Laporta

Barca received what was a world-record €60m fee for the Portuguese, but the player was never forgiven by his former fans, who famously threw a pig's head on to the pitch on one of his return visits to Camp Nou.

Neymar is not joining Madrid, but his behaviour this summer has tarnished his legacy at Barcelona forever. Just a few months after signing a lucrative new contract, the former Santos forward is off to PSG for more money and, it has been reported in Spain, another big bonus for his father in the region of €40m.

The player himself has turned out for Barca in pre-season, starring in the International Champions Cup in the United States. He has also had photo opportunities with singer Demi Lovato and boxer Floyd Mayweather, so he has hardly shunned the limelight, but he has kept quiet over his future in that time and annoyed fans in the process.

View photos Neymar Barcelona stats More

Read More