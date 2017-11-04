Messi makes 600th Barcelona appearance

The Argentine celebrates the landmark with Barca sitting pretty at the top of La Liga, although Valencia are following closely just one point behind

Lionel Messi reached yet another milestone in his storied career as he made his 600th Barcelona appearance against Sevilla on Saturday.

The Argentine made his Blaugrana debut under Frank Rijkaard back in October 2004, and has since gone on to be considered one of the greatest players ever.

With 30 major titles to his name and a glut of individual honours, Messi's place as an all-time great is fully merited, and with Barca top of La Liga by one point over Valencia more honours may follow by the end of the current season.

Of Messi's 600 appearances, 393 have come in the league, 119 in the Champions League, 62 in the Copa del Rey, 17 in the Supercopa de Espana and five and four respectively in the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

A remarkable 425 have ended in victory, giving the Argentina international a 71 per cent winning record.

Only Xavi (767) and Andres Iniesta (642) have made more appearances in a Barca shirt than Messi, while he moves ahead of Carles Puyol's 392 league outings on Saturday.

Messi has long been Barca's top scorer - his 523 dwarf second-placed Cesar with 232 - and he is the most prolific marksman in La Liga history with 361 goals, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo on 286.

Ronaldo has the edge on Messi in the Champions League, however, scoring 110 goals to Messi's 97.

Messi will be delighted to see Sevilla arrive at Camp Nou for his milestone match, having scored more goals against Barca's La Liga rivals than any other opponent.

The attacker has netted on 29 occasions against the men from Andalusia, outstripping his totals against Atletico Madrid (27), Real Madrid (24) and Valencia (24).

Arsenal are the foreign club against whom Messi has most frequently found the net. He has scored nine goals against the Gunners, just edging his eight versus both Celtic and AC Milan.

Camp Nou is predictably the site of most of Messi's goals - 303 to be exact - with the Santiago Bernabeu and Vicente Calderon (14) a distant second.