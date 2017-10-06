Messi and Maradona make Ronaldo's all-time XI, but Cristiano misses out

The former Brazil international has selected star names from the likes of Barcelona, Real, Juventus and Milan, along with iconic countryman Pele

Ronaldo’s all-time XI is littered with star names such as Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, but namesake Cristiano Ronaldo misses out.

The legendary Brazilian was asked to piece together the greatest team in history by Esporte Interativo.

Two of those he lifted the World Cup alongside in 2002 make the grade, in buccaneering full-backs Cafu and Roberto Carlos, while iconic countryman Pele is also included.

Stars of the modern era from Juventus, Real Madrid and AC Milan are sprinkled throughout the side, with a formidable selection boasting eight Ballon d’Or/World Player of the Year awards between them.

Ronaldo’s team is unlikely to find itself short of goals, with a wealth of firepower at their disposal.

Pele found the target over 1,000 times in his glittering career, while Ronaldo himself plundered more than 400 for club and country.

World Cup winners Maradona, Zinedine Zidane and Andrea Pirlo also knew their way to the back of the net, while boasting remarkable creative talent.

A mix of Italian strength and Brazilian flair at the back should help to keep things interesting, with Gianluigi Buffon widely acknowledged as one of the finest goalkeepers to have ever played the game.

Of the 11 players to make Ronaldo’s side, only Paolo Maldini and Messi do not boast a World Cup medal.

That is the standard required to make the cut, with there no room for Madrid talisman Cristiano Ronaldo despite his record-breaking achievements in the modern era.