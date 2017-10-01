Messi marks 100th Camp Nou assist to put Barcelona ahead

Against a backdrop of political strife in the Catalan city, La Pulga teed up Sergio Busquets from a corner to reach the milestone

Lionel Messi got his 100th assist at Camp Nou on Sunday as he helped Barcelona take the lead against Las Palmas.

In a stadium left empty this weekend due to clashes between police and citizens as the Catalan independence referendum took place, Barca struggled to break down their opponents.

Messi, however, helped to break the deadlock with a corner that found Sergio Busquets' head 49 minutes into the encounter.

And in feeding Busquets for the goal, Messi reached a century of Liga assists at the Barca home.

Curiously, it was also the first time the midfielder had benefited from La Pulga's touch in league competition.

None of Messi's 138 previous assists had been for Busquets, leaving Barca with something to celebrate on an otherwise difficult day in the Catalan city.

Afterwards, the Argentine netted two goals to take over as the Spanish top flight's top goalscorer so far this season. It means he is now in his best start to the season, having scored 11 goals in seven games.