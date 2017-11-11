Messi mistakes Zenit forward Driussi for a fan during Argentina's trip to Russia

The Barcelona star is currently away on international duty and found himself getting confused while fulfilling his usual photo and autograph duties

Lionel Messi has been forced to apologise for Zenit forward Sebastian Driussi after mistaking his fellow Argentine for a selfie-seeking fan.

The Barcelona superstar is currently in Russia ahead of an international friendly date with his country.

Ahead of that contest, the 30-year-old has been fulfilling his usual round of photo and autograph duties.

Among those to have made the most of an opportunity to grab a moment with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is Driussi, although Messi initially failed to recognise him.

The Zenit striker uploaded his picture to Instagram with the caption: “Thanks for the photo IDOL Leo Messi”.