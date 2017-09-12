Messi nets first career goal against Buffon

The Barcelona legend finally got the best of the Juventus goalkeeper to put the Catalans up in their Champions League Group D opener

There aren’t many things Lionel Messi hasn’t done in football, but one of the few was scoring a goal against Italy and Juventus great Gianluigi Buffon.

Now, he can cross that off the list.

The Barcelona superstar finally beat the goalkeeper near the end of the first half of their Champions League’s Group D opener. Messi fired a shot from just inside the area, with the low, perfectly placed shot nestling in the far corner of the net, leaving Buffon helpless.

The goal gave Barcelona a 1-0 advantage and guaranteed a better output than their last meeting with Juventus, who saw the La Liga side lose 4-0 on aggregate in the 2016-17 Champions League quarter-finals.

It spoiled a first half for Juventus in which they conceded the lion's share of possession but limited Barcelona to a few good opportunities.

In fact, the goal was Messi’s first touch of the game.

1 - Lionel Messi has scored his first goal against Gianluigi Buffon, with his first touch in the opposition box of the game. Timely pic.twitter.com/51DjIkzsoa — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 12, 2017

Messi enjoyed scoring so much against Buffon, he nearly did again. However a rocket from distance early in the second half only struck the post.