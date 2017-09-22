Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo headline FIFA Best shortlists

The FIFA Best Men's Player award will go to Lionel Messi, Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017 after the finalists were named.

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo have been named as the finalists for the FIFA Best Men's Player award in 2017.

Real Madrid star Ronaldo won the accolade last year, which was the inaugural edition of the event, French publication L'Equipe having resumed sole control of administering the prestigious Ballon d'Or.

The panel to decide the Best Men's Player included Cafu, Landon Donovan, Enzo Francescoli, Diego Maradona, Carles Puyol, Carlos Valderrama and Edwin van der Sar.

The winner will be announced at the London Palladium on October 23.