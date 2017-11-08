Messi plots Newell's return as Barcelona contract ticks down

Lionel Messi has reiterated he dreams of playing for childhood club Newell's Old Boys in Argentina, as speculation over his future continues to build.

Although Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has consistently claimed Messi's contract renewal has been agreed with the superstar, the club is yet to confirm the news.

Messi's current Barca deal is due to expire at the end of the season, with the 30-year-old therefore free to discuss terms with other clubs in January.

Although Messi has spent his entire senior career at Barcelona and reached 600 appearances for the club before the international break, he has been linked with a switch to Manchester City to reunite with former mentor Pep Guardiola.

And Messi - who left Newell's for Barca when he was 13 - added fuel to the fire in a rare interview, in which he asserted he hopes to head home to Argentina later in his career.

