Messi reaches 100 European goals with Olympiakos beauty

The Argentine reached his century and also closed in on 100 in the Champions League alone with a fine display to take down Wednesday's opponents

Lionel Messi reached 100 goals in European competition with a stunning free-kick to put Barcelona closer to victory against Olympiakos.

The Argentine wizard curled home just over an hour into Wednesday's Champions League clash, sending his club 2-0 up despite having been reduced to 10 men after Gerard Pique's red card.

Lucas Digne struck shortly afterwards to extend the advantage for Ernesto Valverde's men, but all eyes were on Messi as he reached an historic century of goals.

Messi becomes only the second player to attain the milestone after Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored a total of 113 in all European club competitions.

The Real Madrid star also boasts 110 in the Champions League alone, against Messi's 97, although he has also played 143 games compared to Leo's 118 (excluding qualifiers).