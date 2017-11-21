Messi should retire at Barcelona after contract renewal - Xavi

Barcelona legend Xavi says it would be best for Lionel Messi to stay at the club until the end of his career after signing a contract extension.

The Argentine star's future has been the subject of discussion as Barca are yet to confirm his renewal on a deal that expires at the end of the season.

Barca 3/1 to beat Valencia to nil

President Josep Maria Bartomeu maintains that the deal has already been signed, saying in September: "the only thing left to do is to take the photograph."

And this month, La Liga president Javier Tebas clarified that the deal has been processed, telling reporters: "Contracts are official when they are signed and not when it is announced that they have been signed. Messi has signed with Barcelona, if I have not been lied to."

And Xavi is hopeful that Messi's extension puts an end to any talk of him leaving Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi Barcelona More