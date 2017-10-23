Messi, Ronaldo headline FIFPro World 11 for 11th consecutive year

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have taken their place on the FIFPro World 11 for the 11th year running.

Messi was the leading vote-getter in the team that was selected by 26,622 players from 71 countries in a vote organized by FIFPro, the world’s player union.

Ronaldo was among five Real Madrid players named to the side, as the Blancos unsurprisingly dominated the team after winning La Liga and the Champions League in 2016-17.

This year's FIFPro World 11 contains eight of the same players who featured in last year's side, with Gianluigi Buffon, Leonardo Bonucci and Neymar the new additions replacing Manuel Neuer, Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez.

Bonucci, who moved from Juventus to AC Milan in the off-season, is the only player of the 11 making his first appearance in the FIFPro World 11.

The Italian was among three players named to the side who transferred in the off-season, with Neymar and Dani Alves both making the move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona and Juventus, respectively.

The FIFPro World 11 was decided based on performances during the 2016-17 season meaning that despite their transfers, that trio was selected for their performances with their previous clubs.

Because of the criteria, only three clubs were represented in the FIFPro World 11: Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

