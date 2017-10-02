Messi & Ronaldo make Muller's best XI in FIFA 18 Squad Battle selection

Thomas Muller has chosen his perfect XI in FIFA 18, including both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in his squad.

The duo play at either side of Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, meaning that Muller's own special 99-rated card has to fit in at right midfield.

FIFA 18 ICONS Pele and Diego Maradona, as well as Muller's former Bayern Munich and Germany team-mate Bastian Schweinsteiger complete a legendary midfield.

An all-Bayern backline of David Alaba, Mats Hummels and Joshua Kimmich play in front of FIFA 18's highest rated goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer.

View photos FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Thomas Muller Squad Battle More

A strong bench includes Jerome Boateng, Julian Draxler and PSG superstar Neymar. Muller's special 99-rated card has incredible stats, including 99 shooting and dribbling, 98 passing and pace, and could even do an excellent job further back with his 84 defending score.

View photos FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Thomas Muller 99 Card More

Gamers can play against Muller's team, Team Es Muellert, in Squad Battles mode in Ultimate Team.

FIFA 18 was released worldwide on September 29.