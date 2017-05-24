Messi, Ronaldo, Zlatan & Neymar: The first seasons of football's biggest stars

While some footballers have only ever known the highest level of the world game, others have had to work their way up the ladder to reach stardom.

New Star Soccer gives you the chance to virtually experience that journey, and to give you some inspiration we have looked back at how it all started for some of football's most famous players.

What will your first season be like?

LIONEL MESSI

Barcelona knew they had something special in Lionel Messi, and as early as age 16 he was featuring in first-team friendlies against Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk.

That was in the 2003-04 season, and in addition to getting a taste of the top level, he also spent time honing his craft in the Spanish lower divisions. Messi demonstrated quite clearly in the early months of the season that he had outgrown the youth teams, and in November - shortly after the cameo against Porto - he made his first appearance for Barcelona C.

In his third game with the C team - who played in the Tercera Divison - Messi scored his first goal and then netted two more for good measure to earn a 3-2 win over Gramenet's B team with a hat-trick. He went on to add two more goals in the next seven games and featured against Shakhtar before getting called up to the B team in March.

That level was a test for such a young, physically immature player and Messi could not increase his goal tally, but he finished the season on a high upon returning to the top academy team to play in the youth Copa del Rey. He netted four goals in a 5-0 thrashing of Sevilla and four more in the next five games but suffered a semi-final exit at the hands of Osasuna.

Messi had played at four very different levels, but it was clear in his performances throughout that he was a special player in the making. The following season, he would quickly make his debuts in La Liga and the Champions League as Ronaldinho took him under his wing as his eventual successor at Camp Nou.

CRISTIANO RONALDO

It is often said that Cristiano Ronaldo's work ethic, rather than his natural talent, enabled him to reach the pinnacle of world football, but like Messi he was very clearly identified as a teenager as a player of rare gifts.

He was also 16 when he got the call to train and play with the first team by then-Sporting coach Laszlo Boloni. "The first thing that surprised me about him was his maturity on the pitch," Boloni said. "He showed no fear. It seemed that he was a special talent. He could handle and carry the ball with ease."

Ronaldo would become the first Sporting player ever to feature at the Under-16, U17 and U18 levels as well as for the B team and first team in the same season during that 2001-02 campaign. Mirroring Messi's experience, that time playing at a range of different standards would lay the groundwork for him to become a first-team player the next year.

He made his debut in the Primeira Liga in October 2002 and scored two goals in a 3-0 win over Moreirense.

NEYMAR

