Messi, Salah & Sigurdsson receive International Hero upgrades in FIFA 18 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has announced that five players will receive special International Hero cards in FIFA 18 after helping their teams qualify for the World Cup.

Lionel Messi has been given his second upgraded version this season, having scored a hat-trick against Ecuador to secure automatic qualification for Argentina. Messi's overall rating improves from 93 to 94 in this new limited edition RW card.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah also has been given a boost, with an 85 rated version available in FIFA Ultimate Team packs after his two-goal performance booked Egypt's place in Russia next summer.

Iceland qualified for the World Cup for the first time ever, with Gylfi Sigurdsson inspiring the small European nation to success, while CONCACAF is represented by Panama captain Gabriel Torres and Vancouver Whitecaps and Costa Rica defender Kendall Watson.

As both Salah and Sigurdsson already have One to Watch cards following their summer transfers to Liverpool and Everton respectively, these cards will be automatically upgraded to the new improved overall ratings.

The International Hero cards are available in packs from Wednesday October 11 for a limited time.