Messi theme park slated for 2020 launch in China

Cristiano Ronaldo may have his own museum in his home town of Madeira, but his Argentine rival will soon have something far more exciting

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is set to have a theme park opened in his honour, with the venue currently scheduled to open in 2020 in the Chinese city of Nanjing.

The project, headed up by Mediapro Exhibitions in association with LMM (Leo Messi Management) and bankrolled by Phoenix U-Art, was originally planned as a museum, but now promises to be a far more engaging experience for park goers.

Speaking on Thursday in Barcelona the head of Mediapro Exhibitions, David Xirau, provided a full rundown of what to expect from the new enterprise.

“It will be a tribute to football, not a space for self promotion,” Xirau said.

“In China, football is growing at an exponential rate, encouraged by the authorities. Nanjing is a football capital here. It is a China-scale project, very big. It is around 80,000 square metres, most of which will be inside for weather reasons.

“It will be connected with Shanghai and we expect 4-5 million visitors a year, the vast majority of which will be Chinese tourists. It is expected to be working in 2020. The project will cost €170m as well as urban investments.”

It may appear to some that the project is somewhat jumping the gun due to Messi still being an active professional, but Xirau moved to explain why that wouldn't be an issue – and revealed additional plans to build similar parks elsewhere in the future.

“Michael Jordan, who is already retired, is the most valuable sporting brand in China. That is a very important point. This is a tribute to football with Leo's trademark. With time we will have to update the space.

“Football does not begin and end with Leo, luckily. In fact, neither Pele, nor Cruyff nor Maradona lost their influence when they retired from football. Leo also has the advantage of his image.