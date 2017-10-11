Mesut Ozil's Arsenal contract talks are progressing well, claims agent

The agent of Mesut Ozil has claimed that talks over extending the German playmaker’s contract at Arsenal are now progressively positively, despite the seemingly interminable nature of negotiations.

Discussions began well over a year ago about a contract that expires next summer when Ozil’s status was higher in the team but now, with his client having played only seven minutes in the club’s last six unbeaten games, Dr Erkut Sogut has made more encouraging noises.

"Ozil wants to play another two to three years in the Premier League,” he said. "Our contacts with Arsenal continue and are going in a positive way."

It is believed that Arsenal made offers approaching £300,000-a-week for Ozil to extend his deal previously but, with his form having wavered and the team in good form without him recently, there must be some doubt over whether the club would still be willing to commit such a large chunk of their budget to him.

Manager Arsene Wenger has always had huge faith in Ozil and, although he has generally started him even after dispensing with the specialist No.10 role in his new 3-4-2-1 system, there is now increased competition for only three attacking places.

Mesut Ozil to leave Arsenal? Five possible destinations and replacements More