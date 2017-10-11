Mesut Ozil's Arsenal contract talks are progressing well, claims agent
The agent of Mesut Ozil has claimed that talks over extending the German playmaker’s contract at Arsenal are now progressively positively, despite the seemingly interminable nature of negotiations.
Discussions began well over a year ago about a contract that expires next summer when Ozil’s status was higher in the team but now, with his client having played only seven minutes in the club’s last six unbeaten games, Dr Erkut Sogut has made more encouraging noises.
"Ozil wants to play another two to three years in the Premier League,” he said. "Our contacts with Arsenal continue and are going in a positive way."
It is believed that Arsenal made offers approaching £300,000-a-week for Ozil to extend his deal previously but, with his form having wavered and the team in good form without him recently, there must be some doubt over whether the club would still be willing to commit such a large chunk of their budget to him.
Manager Arsene Wenger has always had huge faith in Ozil and, although he has generally started him even after dispensing with the specialist No.10 role in his new 3-4-2-1 system, there is now increased competition for only three attacking places.
Ozil is in contention to return following injury and start against Watford on Saturday but Danny Welbeck is also available and Theo Walcott is another competing for a starting place with Alexandre Lacazette, Alexis Sanchez, Alex Iwobi and Olivier Giroud.
Ozil joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in a then club-record £42.5million deal in September 2013. Despite entering the last year of his contract, there were no big offers last summer although Turkish club Besiktas and Manchester United have looked at taking him on a free transfer next year.
Ozil enjoyed what was the more productive period of his career under Jose Mourinho at Madrid, although he was then part of a formidable attack that also included Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.
Meanwhile, Arsenal confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that defender Calum Chambers had signed a two-year contract extension.
The 22-year-old, who joined from Southampton in the summer of 2014 and spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, has committed himself to the Gunners until 2021.
A statement on the club's official website read: "Everyone at Arsenal is looking forward to Calum's continued contribution to the club."