Mesut Ozil out of Arsenal squad for Chelsea game as Alexis Sanchez and Eden Hazard named on bench

Mesut Ozil has been ruled out of Arsenal’s matchday squad to face Chelsea with a knee problem with Alexis Sanchez remaining on the bench as Arsene Wenger opts for a team full of running.

The German has been replaced in the starting XI by Alex Iwobi with Danny Welbeck and Alexandre Lacazette also keeping their partnership together up front.

Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka will face off against Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante and Cesc Fabregas in the middle but there is no Eden Hazard in the starting XI for the Blues.

Hazard is still waiting for his first start of the season for Chelsea after being named among the substitutes to face Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Belgian fractured his ankle on international duty at the end of last season which kept him out of the Blues’ first three fixtures of this season, but despite being fit Antonio Conte has kept faith with Willian and Pedro supporting Alvaro Morata.

Captain Gary Cahill returns to the back three for Antonio Rudiger to make his first appearance of the season since his red card against Burnley on the opening day.

Chelsea: Courtois, Moses, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill, Alonso, Kante, Fabregas, Willian, Pedro, Morata.

Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Rudiger, Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Hazard, Batshuayi.

Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Iwobi, Xhaka, Ramsey, Kolasinac, Welbeck, Lacazette.

Subs: Ospina, Mertesacker, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Sanchez, Walcott, Giroud.