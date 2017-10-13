Mesut Ozil is still one of the best players in the world, says Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger has defended Mesut Ozil as still “one of the best players in the world” ahead of what is expected to be his first Premier League start tomorrow for more than a month.

The likely absence from the starting team of Alexis Sanchez due to concerns over his physical and mental state after Chile were knocked out of the World Cup would open up an opportunity against Watford for Ozil, who has played only seven minutes of Arsenal’s run of five wins in six unbeaten games.

Arsenal’s positive results in Ozil’s absence have renewed scrutiny on his role in the team, especially as his agent claimed this week that contract talks were now progressing “positively” even though no agreement has been reached on a deal that expires next summer.

Wenger said that he “genuinely” believes Ozil wants to stay, but warned that he might sell both him and Sanchez if they do not finally commit to a new contract before the January transfer window opens. He was also unwilling to draw any correlation between recent good results – notably Arsenal’s resilience at Chelsea – and Ozil’s unavailability.

“People go quickly to conclusions,” said Wenger. “Last year we played the last 11 games and won 10; we beat Man City in the FA Cup semi-final and Chelsea in the final and he played.

Ozil has yet to commit his long-term future to Arsenal Credit: AFP