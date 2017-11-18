Mesut Ozil teaches Christian Eriksen a gentle lesson in how to be a perfect 10

Not much is known of the inner workings of Mesut Ozil, what he cares about or what motivates him. But you wonder, watching him play like this, whether he had noticed all the praise heaped on Christian Eriksen in the last few weeks.

Eriksen’s form for Tottenham and Denmark has seen him acclaimed as the great creative midfielder of his generation, ready to step up into the world’s highest class of players. None of that praise is misplaced either; Eriksen has been playing with consistent twice-a-week brilliance for at least a year now. And when you score a hat-trick away from home in a World Cup qualification play-off, you mark yourself out as a man who can rise to the biggest challenges in the game.

But here today at the murky Emirates, Ozil gave Eriksen a gentle lesson in what it means to be a number 10 of the highest class. Ozil was the future once – now he is 29 years old – but he has the concrete achievements to his name that Eriksen is still working towards: a World Cup winner’s medal, three seasons at Real Madrid, winning a cup and a league title there, and three FA Cups during his time here at Arsenal. Eriksen may have overtaken him as a player, but here Ozil strutted, revelling in his superior nous.

This was Ozil’s best performance in years and the best Arsenal have played in just as long. When he is this good he takes their game to another level of intelligence, nuance and precision, in a way that nobody else can. He is often written off as a luxury player but on this form he is the opposite: he is the only way Arsenal have of playing the high-level football needed to beat opposition this good.

Tottenham were by far the best defence in the country last season, seven goals tighter than Chelsea. This season they have been second best, just behind Manchester United. And yet here Ozil picked so many gaps in their backline that it felt like watching a Spurs team from another era, like the Harry Redknapp or Andre Villas-Boas sides that used to come here and let in five.