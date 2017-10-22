Mesut Özil turns in his best performance of the season as Arsenal rout Everton to put Toffees in relegation zone

Arsenal moved level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea after recording an emphatic 5-2 victory over Everton, who have now won just two of their last 13 matches to put Ronald Koeman under real pressure of being sacked.

On manager Arsene Wenger's 68th birthday, Arsenal were looking to bounce back from last weekend's defeat by Watford, but despite making a bright start they were undone by a moment of Wayne Rooney magic.

The former England captain received the ball after Granit Xhaka was dispossessed, and after feigning a shot to Petr Cech's left, he curled and effort to the right and into the net - 15 years and three days after he did exactly the same for his first league goal against the same opposition.

Arsenal fought their way back into the game though, with goals from Nacho Monreal and Mesut Özil turning the tables on the home side, and when midfielder Idrissa Gueye was sent-off for a second booking, the floodgates opened.

Alexandre Lacazette struck Arsenal's third that was quickly followed by Aaron Ramsey netting a fourth goal, though Arsenal were not completely home and dry after a mix-up between Cech and Monreal allowed substitute Oumar Niasse to grab a second for Everton.

But Alexis Sanchez would have the final say deep into injury-time as he struck home a fifth that raises serious questions about future at Goodison Park.

