Metatarsal injuries: Recovery time, can it ruin careers and footballers who suffered them

Due to the nature of football, injuries are almost inevitable and some are, naturally, more serious than others.

The legs and feet are the principle tools used by footballers so they are the body parts most at risk and the metatarsal bones in the feet can be particularly vulnerable.

Plenty of footballers have suffered and will suffer a metatarsal issue during their careers. Goal brings you all you need to know about it.

WHAT IS A METATARSAL INJURY?

The metatarsal bones are a group of five bones that are found in the foot. They are located in the middle of the foot, between the base of the leg and the toes.

Injuries occur to the metatarsal bones in a variety of ways, but one of the more common causes is direct trauma resulting from a blow, stamp or kick, for example. Injuries can also occur during movement if there is an instance of overextension or extreme stress.