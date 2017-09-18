Mets' Syndergaard plans to pitch once or twice before season ends

All-Star Noah Syndergaard plans to make one or two starts down the stretch for the New York Mets.

Syndergaard suffered an injury in April after refusing to have an MRI on the issue. The 2016 National League (NL) Cy Young award candidate then started a game and came out early with a partially torn latissimus muscle and has been working his way back to the majors since.

The All-Star said he plans to get back on the field prior to the end of the year and that he could either start or relieve if asked.

"I personally feel like I could do both but that's just my ego talking," Syndergaard told reporters on Monday.

"But I understand it, I know they want me to go through my full pre-start routine, so I'm able to go out there and be comfortable.

"If I come out of the bullpen there's really no guarantee of, like, the time frame that I might come in, you know, it's like their guy might come in and have a quick inning, throw a couple pitches and the next thing you know I'm out there when I'm not really quite ready so I understand that."

The 25-year-old has been on a rehab assignment in the month of September tossing three innings and giving up three runs across two levels.

He hopes to be back soon and to get some live game action in.

"Right now we're just kind of taking it day by day, kind of just checking off boxes," he said. "[Monday] was a success and we're just going to find out [Tuesday]."