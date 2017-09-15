Meunier keeps Man Utd door open by reiterating love for the club and trolling City

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier has further endeared himself to Manchester United by classing them as the “real” club in the city.

The Belgium international has admitted in the past to being an avid supporter of the Red Devils.

His desire to one day grace the books at Old Trafford could become a reality at some stage in the future, once United are in need of a new right-back.

If he were to arrive, then the 26-year-old is already making all of the right noises, with his commitment to the United cause and trolling of City making it clear where his allegiances lie.

Meunier told SFR Sport at a promotional event for FIFA 18 when quizzed on which team he usually plays as on the game: “Paris Saint-Germain, of course, but that’s mostly to put myself up top. Other than that, Manchester.”

Pressed on which Manchester side he was referring to, he added: “United. The real one. Because I’ve always been a Manchester fan.”

Despite being on the books at another of Europe’s leading sides, Meunier has been keeping a close eye on events at Old Trafford this season – with international team-mate Romelu Lukaku joining Marouane Fellaini in Jose Mourinho’s squad.

He added on United in 2017-18: “They’ve really built a good team this year, especially [Nemanja] Matic, who I would have really like to see join Paris Saint-Germain as he’s truly exceptional, and regarding the rest, they’ve got a very good manager, a very good group, a very good fanbase. They’re the perfect club. They’re really good.”

HD Thomas Meunier Belgium More

While it remains to be seen whether Meunier will ever get the opportunity to join the United ranks, he told DH as recently as February that he still harbours that ambition.

He said: “I’ve always said that one day, I would like to play in the Premier League. I’m very happy in Paris and if I finish my career there, it won’t be a disappointment, far from it. But, if one day, I had to leave Paris, why not?

“On the other side of the Channel, there are the stadiums, the fans, and I’ve never hidden that I’m a big fan of Manchester United, which remains, in my eyes, the real reference in the world of football.”

Meunier joined PSG from Club Brugge in the summer of 2016 and currently forms part of a star-studded squad in the French capital which is chasing down domestic and European honours with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe added to the fold.