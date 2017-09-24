Meunier: PSG don't have Neymar dependency

Paris Saint-Germain failed to win in Ligue 1 for the first time this season without the absent Neymar, but Thomas Meunier insists the French giants are not depended on the world-record signing.

Neymar – a €222million arrival from Barcelona – missed Saturday's goalless draw at Montpellier due to a foot injury as PSG's 100 per cent start to the campaign ended.

The 25-year-old has taken French football by storm, scoring four Ligue 1 goals and tallying as many assists since debuting last month, while he also netted in the Champions League.

Meunier, however, said PSG are not reliant on Neymar, with head coach Unai Emery able to call upon Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and others.

"We don't have a Neymar dependence," Meunier argued. "He is an exceptional player but when you see our team, you can't say that we don't win because Neymar is not here.

"We have players who can make a difference. Individually they know how to get the team out of complicated situations.

"It was a little more difficult because we faced a team of Montpellier who gave 100 per cent."

Neymar is expected to be fit for PSG's Champions League showdown against visiting Bayern Munich on Wednesday.