Meunier rejected Chelsea move to fight for PSG place

The chance to join Chelsea from PSG was not an option that enticed Belgium full-back Thomas Meunier.

Thomas Meunier revealed he rejected a deadline-day move to Chelsea in order to stay and fight for his place at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Belgium full-back faced stiff competition from Serge Aurier during his debut campaign at the Parc des Princes and, although the Ivorian has since moved to Tottenham, the arrival of Dani Alves from Juventus in the close-season has not made his task of cementing a starting berth any easier.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was in the hunt for cover for Victor Moses on the right-hand side during the last transfer window and eventually plumped for Davide Zappacosta from Torino.

Meunier says he also had the option to link up with international team-mates Eden Hazard, Michy Batshuayi and Thibaut Courtois at Stamford Bridge, but preferred to stay and compete at PSG.

Speaking to Eleven Sports, Meunier explained: "I was expecting PSG to sign another right-back, but didn't foresee them getting Dani Alves.

"I didn't know what to think. Was I going to remain on the subs' bench all the time?

"I could have left for Chelsea on the final day of the transfer window. But I didn't want to join them.

"I am happy at PSG and I don't want to leave. I want to become their first-choice right back between now and the end of the season.

"Professionally, things could not be better for me. I am free from injury, and I am playing for arguably the best team in the world right now."