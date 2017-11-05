Meunier: I rejected deadline day move to Chelsea

The PSG full-back was offered the opportunity to leave Paris for London but opted to stay and fight for his place at Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier has revealed that he rejected the opportunity to join Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

The Belgium international was aware PSG were in the market for another right-back over the summer but he was not prepared for the signing of Dani Alves following the expiry of his Juventus contract.

The Brazilian's arrival left Meunier unsure of his long-term future at the Parisian club and led to him pondering a proposed move to Chelsea.

Meunier opted to stay in the French capital and fight for his place in Unai Emery's side and has since made seven Ligue 1 appearances this season.

The 26-year-old has now set the target of usurping Alves as PSG's first-choice right-back despite initial concerns over the former Barcelona defender's arrival.

PSG's opener vs Dijon came from someone other than Cavani, Neymar or Mbappe! pic.twitter.com/9AO7XEzLNr — Goal UK (@GoalUK) October 14, 2017

"I was waiting for a signing at right-back but not Dani Alves," Meunier told Eleven Sports. "When he arrived I did not know what to think, I wondered if I would still play or stay on the bench.

"I could have left for Chelsea on the last day of the transfer window but I did not want to. I want to become the first choice by the end of the season."

Chelsea's failure to sign Meunier led to Antonio Conte making the deadline-day signing of Davide Zappacosta from Torino in a deal worth around £23 million to the Serie A side.

The Italian has been handed just one Premier League start since the switch, however, as Cesar Azpilicueta and Victor Moses continue to operate in the right side of Conte's side.