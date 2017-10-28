Mexican Grand Prix 2017, live qualifying updates - can Lewis Hamilton get his 12th pole of the season?

7:13PM

Gasly is definitely not coming out this afternoon as he is now chilling in his skinny jeans.

7:13PM

Alonso has got himself into P5 and i can't be the only one that cannot wait for him to have a decent engine in the car.

Hamilton has a 0.060s lead over Bottas, followed by Verstappen, Vettel, Alonso, Perez, Raikkonen, Ricciardo, Hulkenberg and Ocon.

7:11PM

The men currently at risk are Gasly, Ericsson, Grosean, Vandoorne and Wehrlein.

Gasly, Vandoorne and Alonso all have penalties so will start at the back regardless of their qualifying position.

7:09PM

Apparently Gasly may still find his way out on track. There seems to be some confusion in the garage but I will try to keep you updated.

7:09PM

Nine mins left of Q1

Verstappen and Perez are out on track and there is a huge roar from the Mexico ground.

Hamilton goes fastest with a time of 1:17.518, followed by Bottas, Verstappen, Vettel, Raikkonen, Perez, Ocon, Massa, Ricciardo and Hartley.

7:05PM

12 mins left of Q1

Vettel hits the 1:18 mark and we expect to see 1:16 in Q3 based on what we've seen earlier today.

Vettel leads Raikkonen, Hartley, Wehrlein, Magnussen, Ericsson, Vandoorne anfd Grosjean.

7:02PM

We are off

Grosjean is the first car out on track followed by Magnussen and Ericsson.

The Ferraris are also out early on the supersofts, instead of the ultras.

6:59PM

6:58PM

6:57PM

Moments away

I hope you have your refreshments ready because we are about to start our 18th qualifying session of the season.

6:47PM

Fun fact

Fernando Alonso has made it to Q3 in the last four events - the first time that a driver in a McLaren-Honda has done that.

6:39PM

In case you missed FP3

6:35PM

Perez' home race

Let's give a round of applause to the Force India driver who has raised over £2m to aid those affected by the terrible earthquake in Mexico.

He will also auction his race helmet from this weekend after the race.

It would be great if he could also get his first podium of the season at the track.

6:30PM

30 minutes until the start of qualifying

Here's some reading on our champion in waiting to keep you occupied:

6:23PM

The final times from FP3

6:20PM

How they stand

6:18PM

Ooh Bernie!

So the former Head of F1 has had a lot to say during his birthday.

He told Italian newspaper, La Repubblica: "F1 is Ferrari, and Ferrari is F1. Helping Ferrari has always been the smartest thing to do. It was always done through the technical regulations.

"The teams are important to F1, but Ferrari is more than that. So many things have been done over the years that have helped Ferrari to win."

He couldn't have picked a better time given Jos and Max Verstappen's scathing quotes regarding his 5s penalty for overtaking Kimi Raikkonen on the final lap of the United States Grand Prix.

6:13PM

This weekend's circuit

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Credit: Formula1.com More

6:09PM

Gasly update

After managing just 12 laps over two practice sessions it looks like the Toro Rosso driver, Pierre Gasly, may miss qualifying as his car is in the garage without it's engine.

6:05PM

Good evening all

We're in Mexico for the 18th qualifying session of the season.

6:03PM

Max Verstappen sets pace in final Mexican Grand Prix practice with Lewis Hamilton a close second

Title favourite Lewis Hamilton finished second in final practice for the Mexican Grand Prix as Red Bull driver Max Verstappen soared to the top of order.

Hamilton will surpass Sir Jackie Stewart to become the first Briton to win the championship on more than three occasions if he finishes in the top five here at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City tomorrow.

The 32-year-old Englishman - a winner of five of the last six grands prix - fell just short of ending the final practice session before qualifying with the fastest time.

Verstappen posted a best effort of one minute and 17.113 seconds - the quickest ever recorded here - to finish seven hundredths clear of Hamilton with Sebastian Vettel next up.

Vettel, who has been cast 66 points adrift of Hamilton, must finish either first or second tomorrow to stand any chance of taking the championship battle to the penultimate round of the season in Brazil in a fortnight's time.

Mexican Grand Prix Talking Points | David Coulthard More

Although Hamilton has been in scintillating form of late, it looks as though he will have his work cut out to seal the title in style.

The Briton has failed to finish either of the three practice sessions on top with Valtteri Bottas setting the pace in yesterday's opener, Daniel Ricciardo fastest in the afternoon running, and Verstappen quickest this morning.

The top five were separated by less than a quarter of a second with Bottas just 0.170 sec adrift of Verstappen in fourth and Ricciardo fifth in the order. Kimi Raikkonen finished sixth for Ferrari.

Elsewhere, Mexican home favourite Sergio Perez finished seventh ahead of his Force India team-mate Esteban Ocon. Carlos Sainz was ninth for Renault with his team-mate Nico Hulkenberg rounding out the top 10.

NOTE: Lights out in Mexico City will be at 7:00pm GMT on Sunday - remember the clocks go back on Saturday night.