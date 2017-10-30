Mexican Grand Prix 2017 team ratings: Who fired and who flopped in Mexico City?
The day ended up belonging to Lewis Hamilton after he was crowned world champion, but the Mexican Grand Prix had taken place before that.
I rate the teams to see who would have enjoyed the Day of the Dead celebrations before they left the city.
10. Renault 0/10
It was an awful day for Renault chassis and engines as both Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg failed to finish the race, along with Brendon Hartley and Daniel Ricciardo unable to make it past Lap 30.
It has been a reasonably successful season for the team overall so they will be keen to end the campaign on a high and if they pick up points in both the remaining races, they could still end the season as the fifth best constructor.
9. Sauber 2/10
A team with two driver's who seem completely unsure of their Formula One futures and it shows with their lack of confidence on the track. While the car is a big component, it must be hard for Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein to give 100% when there are doubts over their careers.
That said, does anyone know if their 100% is actually good enough?
8. Toro Rosso 3/10
Brendon Hartley's weekend was a washout as he barely got any laps under his belt prior to the race, only for his engine to give up before the midway point of the race. Pierre Gasly managed to finish in P13 which isn't bad for his third Grand Prix.
Overall there are positive signs coming from the performances of their line-up, even if not from their cars.
7. McLaren 4.5/10
One has to wonder if Fernando Alonso is counting down the days until he can burn that Honda engine and get back to being competitive on the grid. Stoffel Vandoorne has shown his natural talent this season, but I think Mercedes spoke for all of us when they got excited by Alonso and Hamilton racing each other for P9.
Maybe next season they will be racing for the win, or at least a podium.
6. Williams 6/10
It appears that Lance Stroll only performs when the odds are really against him, and that is not good enough for a team of Williams stature or someone who has world championship aspirations. He gave himself a good 19th birthday present of eight points but the team will have to wait for the next to races to see if they can confirm that fifth place in the constructors.
As for Felipe Massa, his annoyance at the lack of communication regarding the 2018 seat is coming out on track and as previously noted, this doesn't seem like a positive situation for the team. Hopefully he will get the respect and send-off he deserves when they head to Brazil in a fortnight.
5. Haas 5.5/10
Kevin Magnussen managed to finish in P8 at a track where the team was expected to struggle, so no one will be complaining. Sadly Romain Grosjean could not get himself into the points but it is always a good weekend when the Frenchman manages to keep himself out of trouble.
4. Force India 6/10
Another double-team point finish for the Pink Panthers and they could have been higher but they were unable to take full advantage of the madness that occurred ahead of them. While all neutrals were secretly hoping that Sergio Perez would get his first podium and/or win of the season in his home race after all the fundraising he had done for the earthquakes that have recently blighted the country.
Once again, Perez and Esteban Ocon are consistently consistent.
3. Mercedes 6.5/10
Yes, Lewis Hamilton won the title and Valtteri Bottas came second in the race on the day; but why did the new world champion spend so long behind far slower cars after they replaced his punctured tyre after the Lap 1 collision? Even with damage, a piece of machinery that capable should not have struggled for so long behind team's like Sauber.
Bottas was allowed to run his own race as the day wore on but it would have been interesting to see what his task would've been had Sebastian Vettel arrived just behind him in P3. extra points for the continually superb man-management of Peter 'Bono' Bonnington who once again kept Hamilton concentrating on the task at hand.
2. Ferrari 7/10
Sadly Sebastian Vettel's superb drive to fourth after finding himself in P19 on Lap 2 was not enough to extend the championship battle for another weekend, but it was impressive nonetheless.
As has been the case for much of the season Kimi Raikkonen benefited from other's misfortune without actually doing much to warrant his second podium position in three races.
1. Red Bull Racing 8/10
It was Max Verstappen's day again as he won his second race in the last four and reminded the pack that he can do calm and composed as much as his teammate. Sadly Daniel Ricciardo didn't have much of an opportunity to show the world what he could do despite moving up nine places in his opening four laps before the turbo of his bring new power unit gave up.
The real pity is that their car was so inconsistent at the beginning of the season as the fans would have enjoyed a three-team championship battle. Hopefully we will see that in 2018.