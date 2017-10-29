Mexican Grand Prix 2017: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on and what odds of a Lewis Hamilton win?

What is it?

It is the Mexican Grand Prix, the 18th race of the 2017 Formula One season.

When is it?

The race is on Sunday October 29 - ie today.

When does the race start?

Lights out in Mexico City will be at 7:00pm GMT - remember the clocks went back last night.

What TV channel is the race on?

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 as always, with coverage starting at 5.30pm. Channel 4 will show race highlights from 10:00pm that evening.

Who is starting where after qualifying?

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel seized his 50th Formula One pole position at the Mexican Grand Prix on Saturday with title rival Lewis Hamilton third on the grid and poised for a fourth world championship.

The German now has a great chance to win Sunday's race, barring any recurrence of Ferrari's recent reliability problems, but he also knows the title outcome is out of his hands.