Mexican Grand Prix to go ahead despite earthquake

Mexican GP director of marketing Rodrigo Sanchez said "we'll have a race" after the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez was not damaged.

The Mexican Grand Prix is set to go ahead as scheduled next month despite a devastating earthquake.

At least 230 people were killed when a huge tremor struck southern Mexico on Tuesday.

Race organisers say the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City was not damaged and the race is still due to be staged at the end of next month.

Asked if the race was in doubt, Mexican GP director of marketing Rodrigo Sanchez said: "I don't think so. If things stay the same, we'll just keep doing what we're doing, keep helping.

"The track is fine and we just need to refocus and get the show done.

"It's a relatively new circuit. In Mexico all the new structures are built with that purpose because the chances are very high.

"It's been inspected twice already, from the track surface and also the buildings, and it's okay. So we'll continue doing the assessments as we go but so far there's really no concern, we'll have a race."

Force India driver Sergio Perez donated three million pesos to the Mexico earthquake fund after a second natural disaster struck his homeland.