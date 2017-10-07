Mexico 3 Trinidad and Tobago 1: Hosts strike late to avoid shock defeat

Javier Hernandez scored in the 88th minute and Hector Herrera struck in stoppage time as Mexico denied Trinidad and Tobago a shock victory.

Trinidad and Tobago almost pulled off a shock result in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying on Friday, but three late goals saw Mexico claim a 3-1 win in San Luis Potosi.

Having trailed up until the 78th minute, Javier Hernandez's 88th-minute goal put Mexico ahead before Hector Herrera sealed victory in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Mexico dominated play for the majority of the match, but Trinidad and Tobago's Shahdon Winchester opened the scoring in the 66th minute.

A late blitz with goals from Hirving Lozano, Hernandez and Herrera rescued the result for the home side.

Defeating CONCACAF's bottom-placed team in the 'Hexagonal' round, Mexico remain top on 21 points after nine games, having already secured automatic qualification for Russia 2018.

Juan Carlos Osorio's side are six points ahead of second-placed Costa Rica, who will face Honduras on Saturday.

Now on a six-game losing streak in qualifying, Trinidad and Tobago will likely finish the qualification cycle with a solitary win, with the United States to come on Tuesday.

Mexico started in predictably dominant fashion, but their best chances still only came from dead-ball situations.

Miguel Layun almost put the hosts in front in the 15th minute, but his spectacular free-kick from distance flashed just wide of the post.

Mexico had another opportunity from a set-piece after smooth interplay between Jesus Corona and Giovani dos Santos.

However, Andres Guardado was brilliantly denied by Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Adrian Foncette, diving low to his right.

Although Guardado and Herrera were highly busy, play seemed to stagnate in the first half, with Corona and Javier Aquino largely isolated on the flanks.

In the 43rd minute however, Hernandez was denied by a last-ditch intervention from Curtis Gonzales, after Corona's brilliant ball into the penalty area.