Mexico's defenders look to international break to find defensive rhythm, consistency

SAN LUIS POTOSI, Mexico — The issue was obvious this summer. Mexico's defense is not good enough to stop top teams. El Tri conceded four goals to Germany and two to Paraguay in defeats at the Confederations Cup. They even allowed New Zealand and Russia both to get strikes on the board.

There was some hope, though, that defenders would improve. Carlos Salcedo and Diego Reyes both left the tournament with injuries after deputizing at right back, each seemingly bound for a new club in Europe. In the end, only Salcedo's move materialized. Hector Moreno had left the squad quickly to sign a new deal with Roma, seeming to cement his status as a top-tier defender. Several young players showed glimpses of promise. Maybe it wouldn't be so hard to whip these guys into shape.

Now, Mexico is qualified for the World Cup, using Friday's qualifier against Trinidad and Tobago and next week's at Honduras to prepare for the summer tournament. The defense is as concerning as ever. That optimism has faded as players have ended up in club situations where they're not seeing regular minutes. Salcedo is only just recovering from the injury he suffered in Russia. Moreno's move to Roma has him making cameos as a sub rather than being relied upon heavily in Serie A. Reyes wasn't able to leave Porto and has seen just 16 minutes this season, those as a midfielder. Left back Miguel Layun also is struggling to get on the field for the Dragons, playing his second full 90 of the season in Sunday's scoreless draw with Sporting.

