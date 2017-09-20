Mexico earthquake forces postponement of Clasico Nacional

The rest of the Jornada 10 schedule is in doubt, but Televisa announced Wednesday that Club America and Chivas will not play Saturday

Club America's match against Chivas set for Saturday in the Estadio Azteca has been postponed, America owner Televisa confirmed Wednesday.

The two clubs are the country's oldest rivals and the Clasico Nacional is one of the most anticipated matches of the year. But fans will continue to wait as the Mexico City recovers from a Tuesday earthquake that caused more than two dozen buildings to collapse throughout the capital and the surrounding region, killing more than 200 people. The quake came just days after another earthquake hit off the coast of southwest Mexico, causing deaths and damage in Chiapas and Oaxaca.

"The America vs. Guadalajara match Saturday, September 23 is postponed. Club America has decided not to distract the attention of the thousands of security and civil protection officers who generally come with an event of this nature," a Televisa statement read.

"Their players, coaching staff and the rest of the staff will be supporting different aid efforts taking place as volunteers. We reiterate that when the match is rescheduled, all ticket sales for the Clasico Nacional will be designated to reconstruction works in Chiapas, Oaxaca, Puebla, Morelos and (Mexico City)."

The league postponed the entire round of Copa MX matches, which were set to take place Tuesday and Wedneday, after the 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck in the state of Puebla.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no further postponements or cancelations have been announced, but stadiums across the country are being used as collection centers for donations. Pumas is set to host Leon at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario on Sunday but the site on the UNAM campus was used as a staging area for volunteers and donations Tuesday and Wednesday. Puebla teams Puebla and Lobos BUAP both are scheduled to host contests as well.

"All the clubs are doing their small part. We'd like to bring the people a moment of happiness in this tough time, but it's a more complex decision than that and it's necessary to have all the information from the authorities," Liga MX president Enrique Bonilla told Fox Deportes.